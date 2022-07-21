A first look at trippy crossover special The Tidal Zone

“You are traveling to an aquatic dimension — a dimension not only of laughs and giggles but of uncontrollable nose milk. When things start to get coo-coo, there’s a pretty good chance you may have just entered The Tidal Zone.”

Those are the words that will greet you on the upcoming, first-ever SpongeBob Universe crossover special debuting on Nickelodeon in November. EW has an exclusive peek at the Twilight Zone spoof, a one-hour event will consist of four vignettes — each featuring characters from SpongeBob SquarePants and spin-offs The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years.

“Imagine, if you will, the town of Bikini Bottom. Now imagine if everyone who lived there was a robot. Submitted for your approval, a trip to Binary Bottom,” begins one of the vignettes, previewed in the exclusive clip above, which imagines everyone’s favorite TK as a robot who recharges each night using one too many surge protectors; eats a breakfast of oil, nuts, and bolts; enjoys playtime with his pet, Robo-Gary; and heads to work with his reluctant boss, Squidbot.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Tidal Zone

Courtesy Nickelodeon The ‘SpongeBob’ crossover poster: ‘The Tidal Zone’

The cast and creative team behind the SpongeBob Universe — including Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina), Kate Higgins (Narlene), Carlos Alazraqui (Nobby), and executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Walker — debuted the above clip on Thursday afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con, along with a poster and a second clip that sees talk-show host Patrick welcome some guests from “Out her face”… sorry, we mean outer space. A shrink-ray is involved and, well, you can see how that goes in the video below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly‘s free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: