A few things to look forward to

The Chicago Bears roll into town to face off with the Cleveland Browns for both teams’ final preseason action before the kickoff to the 2022 season. After DE Myles Garrett dominated the Bears last year, QB Justin Fields may wish he was sitting on the sidelines for this game.

Instead, Cleveland and Chicago are both expected to play many of their key contributors using the third preseason game to help ramp up to the season. For the Browns, this will be the first chance to see many of the starters including QB Jacoby Brissett.

While the outcome of the game is not important, Cleveland needs to look good against a rebuilding team while also coming out of the game healthy.

Here are a few things to be on the lookout for as the game goes along:

Brissett’s Debut

After QB Josh Dobbs has looked good, Jacoby Brissett takes over the position to start the third preseason game. The Browns will turn the majority of the season over to Brissett but kept him off the field until now.

Fans will want to see Brissett look at least as good as Dobbs but Cleveland’s offense promises to be vanilla tonight so there may not be a lot of fireworks. In the end, is confidence built in Brissett tonight or concerns raised?

Health

A recurring theme in most conversations around training camp and preseason is injuries. The Browns lost starting center Nick Harris to start preseason and have had a few concerns throughout.

The team must come out of tonight’s game healthy especially with so many key players expected to play.

Line Domination

Garrett controlled things last year and the expectations are that Cleveland’s defensive ends are even better this year. The offensive line is in a bit of transition with Harris’ injury and Jack Conklin still not back to playing after last year’s knee surgery.

The Browns should not have a problem controlling the game at the line of scrimmage except for on the interior of the defensive line. Will the Bears be able to expose it and set a theme for opposing offenses all year?

Schwartz Show or Schwartz Got to Go?

Unfortunately for WR Anthony Schwartz, expectations were high for the speedster after being drafted in the third round. His early play was exciting but he fell apart last season and started off this preseason poorly as well.

With Brissett under center, could this be a game that highlights Schwartz or another game where fans want him cut immediately?

