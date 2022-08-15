A few moves, more injuries and Garrett still out

Monday was an interestingly busy day for the Cleveland Browns as their second day of training camp after the start of preseason games happened. Sunday included a few injury updates and DE Myles Garrett being excused from practice.

On Monday, we did not get an update on QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline or OL Nick Harris’ injury but we saw the Browns back out on the field in Berea. This week will include joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to town before the two meet in the second preseason game for both teams.

Cleveland won’t play many, if any, starters in the game and it is likely Philadelphia will do the same.

Unfortunately, Monday came with a few more injuries of concern for the Browns:

OL Dawson Deaton Off on Cart

Another day, another injury to an interior offensive lineman as Deaton was a part of the depth to help replace Harris but had to be carted off with a knee injury as well:

Two Move to Center to Help Due to Injuries

With Harris and Deaton carted off in the last few days, a couple of guys had to slide over to help out:

WR Mike Harley Jr. Leaves Early

One of the major issues with Cleveland’s injuries so far in camp is that they keep getting hit at the same positions. Harley joins a variety of other receivers who have had injuries during camp, his is an ankle injury:

DE Isaiah Thomas from 2 Sacks to Sacked on Monday

One of the stars of the team’s win against Jacksonville, Thomas hurt his hand in practice on Monday:

CB Denzel Ward Returns, WR Derrick Dillon Released

One positive for the Browns as their top corner returns from the PUP list. The team didn’t have to make a corresponding move but started their process toward getting down to 85 players by waiving Dillon:

DE Myles Garrett Remains Away from Berea

Myles Garrett

Not a lot of information as Garrett’s absence hits day two. At this point, no reason to be concerned but that could change if his absence continues:

QB Jacoby Brissett Won’t Play Against Eagles, Watson Up in the Air

It is quite possibly going to be the Josh (Dobbs) and Josh (Rosen) show against Philadelphia as Brissett won’t be playing and Watson’s status is up in the air:

Group of Returners Includes an Interesting Name

KR/WR Jakeem Grant is out for the year which leaves an interesting group of guys to try to return kicks including SS Ronnie Harrison (?!):

