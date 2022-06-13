A Fed Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points Is a Done Deal for Traders

(Bloomberg) — Traders are betting the Federal Reserve will raise rates by three quarters of a percentage point at least once in its next three meetings to cool the hottest inflation in four decades.

Money markets are pricing 175 basis points by its September decision, implying two half-point and one 75 basis points hike. That’s upgraded from only fully pricing half-point hikes previously. The last 75 basis-point hike by the Fed was made in November 1994.

Economists at Barclays Plc and Jefferies LLC have upped the ante on Fed rate expectations, saying a 75-basis-point move could come early.

