EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is doubling down on podcasting.

The Morning Show star’s company, which was recently sold to Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Blackstone-backed business, has teamed with iHeartMedia to launch a new talk show.

Time Out: A Fair Play Podcast with Eve Rodsky and Dr. Aditi Nerurkar is hosted by Fair Play author Rodsky and Dr. Nerurkar, an expert on stress burnout and mental health who is on faculty at Harvard Medical School.

The show will teach listeners how to take back their time. It will combine science-backed solutions, humor, personal insights and practical tips and each episode features a special guest.

The first episode, which launches on January 12, will include Matthew Fray, a relationship coach who went viral from writing a New York Times article about getting divorced over dishes and author of This Is How Your Marriage Ends.

It is the latest partnership between Hello Sunshine and Rodsky, a Harvard-trained lawyer and former foundational manager at J.P. Morgan who teamed up with the company on her book Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much to Do (and More Life to Live). She has also written a follow up Find Your Unicorn Space: Reclaim Your Creative Life in a Too-Busy World.