A Dynamic Duo of Young Billionaires to Prevent Crypto from Collapsing

A Dynamic Duo of Young Billionaires to Prevent Crypto from Collapsing

by

On July 4th, Changpeng Zhao tweeted a photo of himself standing before the Statute of Liberty. 

“Happy July 4th! 20 years ago (2002), this nerdy boy arrived in New York to work at Bloomberg, just after 9/11,” he wrote. “We came a long way since then.”

‘This Nerdy Boy’

Zhao, 44, is now the founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.