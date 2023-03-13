A dozen S&P 500 banks stocks are falling more than 10%, and half of those are down more than 20%

The stocks of 12 components, all banks, of the S&P 500
SPX,
are down more than 10%, and five stocks are down more than 20%. The biggest decliners are shares of First Republic Bank
FRC,
down 74.3%; Comerica Inc.
CMA,
shedding 45.7%; KeyCorp
KEY,
losing 34.6%; Zions Bancorp
ZION,
off 31.6%; and Fifth Third Bancorp
FITB,
giving up 25.9%. Meanwhile, among some of the S&P 500’s larger capitalization banks, shares of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.
JPM,
slid 0.8%, Bank of America Corp.
BAC,
sank 4.5% and Wells Fargo & Co.
WFC,
dropped 6.6%. The selloff comes in the wake of recent failures of S&P 500 components SVB Financial Group’s
SIVB,
Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank
SBNY,
Meanwhile, the S&P 500
SPX,
was down 0.4%.
