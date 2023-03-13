A dozen S&P 500 banks stocks are falling more than 10%, and half of those are down more than 20%

The stocks of 12 components, all banks, of the S&P 500

are down more than 10%, and five stocks are down more than 20%. The biggest decliners are shares of First Republic Bank

down 74.3%; Comerica Inc.

shedding 45.7%; KeyCorp

losing 34.6%; Zions Bancorp

off 31.6%; and Fifth Third Bancorp

giving up 25.9%. Meanwhile, among some of the S&P 500’s larger capitalization banks, shares of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

slid 0.8%, Bank of America Corp.

sank 4.5% and Wells Fargo & Co.

dropped 6.6%. The selloff comes in the wake of recent failures of S&P 500 components SVB Financial Group’s

Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank

Meanwhile, the S&P 500

was down 0.4%.