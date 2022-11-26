A dozen people are missing and one is dead after a landslide swept cars and buildings into the sea on an Italian coast

A rescuer walks next to vehicles carried away after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.Salvatore Laporta/AP

A landslide on the Italian island of Ischia has reportedly left 1 dead and at least 12 missing.

Officials said some people are likely buried under mud from the landslide.

Inclement weather made it difficult for rescuers to get to the island as rescue efforts continue.

A landslide on the Italian coast has left about a dozen people missing and at least one dead, authorities said Saturday.

The landslide swept buildings, cars, and buses into the sea on the island of Ischia at the port of Casamicciola, rendering some streets impassable, according to The Associated Press. Local mayors urged residents of the island to stay home.

At least one person was killed in the landslide, The New York Times reported.

The death toll was cause for confusion after the Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini initially said eight were confirmed dead, but Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi later said there were no confirmed deaths at that time, according to The Associated Press.

Between 10 and 12 people remain missing while at least 100 are stranded, the outlet reported.

“The situation is very complicated and very serious because probably some of those people are under the mud,” Piantedosi told RAI state TV, per The Associated Press.

People remove mud from a house after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.Salvatore Laporta/AP

Inclement weather created additional obstacles for rescue workers trying to reach the island by helicopter and boat, but 70 firefighters and 44 doctors made it to the island, The Times reported.

“We want to thank all the rescue workers who, in extremely difficult conditions, at the risk of their own lives, managed to land on the island today,” foreign minister Antonio Tajani said at a press conference, per the Times.

Fabrizio Curcio, head of the Civil Protection Agency, said rescue efforts are expected to continue into the night, per The Times. Some 70 residents have already been evacuated from their homes, the outlet reported.

“The night hours are coming,” Curcio said. “This won’t make our work easier. Today it was particularly difficult because of the weather and sea conditions.”

