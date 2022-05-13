A couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because they said it’s cheaper than paying a mortgage

The Burks have travelled the world on cruise ships, including a 51-day trip from Seattle to Sydney.Getty Images

Retired Seattle couple Angelyn and Richard Burk sold their home to live permanently on cruise ships.

According to Angelyn, a former accountant, doing so is cheaper than paying off their mortgage.

On average, the couple spends $89 per day on cruises covering room, food, and entertainment.

With just one suitcase each, a Seattle couple left their home and their jobs behind — to live permanently on cruise ships.

Angelyn and Richard Burk have been enjoying life on the seas since May last year and say living on cruises is cheaper than paying off their mortgage.

“We love to travel and we were searching for a way to continuously travel in our retirement that made financial sense,” Angelyn, a former accountant, told Australia’s 7News earlier this week.

The pair, who are in their 50s, have hopped on and off different cruise ships to travel the world, including a 51-day trip from Seattle to Sydney, the outlet said. Some of their favorite ports of call have been Singapore, Italy, Canada, and the Bahamas.

“When planning out cruises, I try to stay on the same ship as long as possible, as long as it is cost-effective,” Angelyn told CNN.

While the couple has set aside enough money to spend up to $135 per day, it often works out to be much less than that.

“Currently, this year, we have secured 86 cruise days with an average all-in cost of $89/day for both of us,” she told the outlet, which works out to $32,485 a year. “Which includes room, food, entertainment, transportation, gratuity, port fees, and taxes.”

As frequent cruise travelers, taking advantage of loyalty programs has also helped the couple secure major discounts on trips, she added.

According to Zillow, the typical home value of homes in the Burks’ hometown of Seattle is $984,863, and the cost of homes in the area has increased 17.8% over the past year. The average monthly cost of a 30-year fixed mortgage with a 20% down payment in the city is about $5,034 per month — or $60,408 a year.

Story continues

“We don’t plan to permanently live on land in the future,” Angelyn told 7News.

“Where else can you have your resort take you to different countries while relaxing by the pool or sleeping in a comfortable bed?” she told CNN.

Insider has reached out to Angelyn Burk for comment.

Read the original article on Insider