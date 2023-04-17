A couple intriguing trade possibilities

Intriguing trade possibilities for Eagles in latest mock draft roundup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 2023 NFL draft kicks off next week, which means we’re nearing the end of mock draft season.

We’re not done yet, though.

Here’s the latest stroll around the internet with some possibilities for the Eagles:

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

10. Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

What they said: This could be a spot for an edge rusher, but Philadelphia can keep a strength a strength by taking Skoronski. With right guard Isaac Seumalo departing in free agency, there’s an opening, and many NFL talent evaluators believe Skoronski has All-Pro potential if he moves inside. He started 33 games at left tackle in college, but his arms are slightly shorter than average for a tackle (32¼ inches). The Eagles lost both of their starting safeties this offseason, but they could find at least one replacement on Day 2 of the draft.

30. Trade out of first round

What they said: There’s a ton of value in trading back into Round 1 to take a player to get his fifth-year option. We’ve seen it twice with quarterbacks in the past decade, with the Ravens trading up for Lamar Jackson (2018) and the Vikings doing it for Teddy Bridgewater (2014). Teams want to have that controllable fifth season. That’s exactly what this deal is for the Seahawks, who might have competition to move up. To make this deal happen, I’ll project Seattle to give up both of its second-round picks — Nos. 37 and 52. That seems pretty fair. So that means Philly moves down seven picks but adds a prime selection on Day 2 and still owns No. 62. By the way, pick No. 37 is the last of the capital from Denver from the Russell Wilson trade.

My take on the haul: Let’s start with Skoronski before getting to the trade. Offensive line is a sneaky need heading into this draft. The Eagles still have a strong starting offensive line right now but lost depth when Isaac Seumalo and Andre Dillard left in free agency. Skoronski played tackle in college but many project him as a guard in the NFL, largely because of his short arms. That means the Eagles could plug him in at right guard, which would mean Cam Jurgens is back on the bench. It’s rare for a guard to get selected in the top 10 picks. The last one to go in the top 10 was Quenton Nelson in 2018 and he was a no-doubt prospect. The only other two in recent history came in 2013 when Jonathan Cooper went at 7 and Chance Warmack went at 10. This is where the evaluation process really matters. If the Eagles think Skoronski has a legitimate future at tackle and can play both spots, you’d probably feel a lot better about the pick.

Story continues

The trade! In this scenario, the Seahawks trade up to draft Hendon Hooker. That one instance Kiper talked about with a QB trade from the past came when the Eagles traded away No. 32 in 2018 so the Ravens could draft Lamar Jackson. Back in 2018, the Eagles gave up No. 32 and No. 132 to get back No. 52, No. 125 and Baltimore’s second-round pick the following season. In this trade, the Eagles get back No. 37 and No. 52 for 31. That’s more than fair. In fact, according to the classic draft trade value chart, that comes out at a +290 for the Eagles, roughly the equivalent of adding the value a late-second, early-third-round pick.

And based on the way the end of the first round is looking, the trade back six spots, would likely still land the Eagles the same caliber of player. If the Seahawks or any team gives them a call about No. 31, you know Howie Roseman will be listening.

Cam Mellor, ProFootballNetwork

10. Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

What they said: At times, Myles Murphy simply looked bigger, faster, and better than every college player around him. He brings with him a prototypical kind of edge presence to the Philadelphia Eagles, who need to get younger and more developed at a few positions on defense.

30. Trade out of first round

What they said: Las Vegas sends pick No. 38 and RB Josh Jacobs in exchange for pick No. 30 from Philadelphia.

My take on the haul: Let’s start with Murphy. He’s been the forgotten edge rusher of this first round for whatever reason but I really like him. Murphy has the size (6-5, 268 pounds, 81-inch wingspan) and the athleticism to be a really strong prospect. Is 10 too early for him? Possibly. But I think he has a solid future in the NFL and has a higher floor than some others in this round.

As for the trade … The Raiders have the pick behind the Seahawks in the second round so the Eagles would get that second-round pick plus a Pro Bowl running back. Jacobs is a dynamic player but got the franchise tag slapped on him this season and that comes with a salary of nearly $11 million in 2023. So you’d figure that if the Eagles traded for Jacobs, it would probably need to be contingent on an extension being worked out. That’s basically how the A.J. Brown trade went down last year. The Eagles let Miles Sanders walk this offseason and he got a four-year, $25 million contract with the Panthers and the Eagles have been hesitant to sink resources into the running back position. But Jacobs is better and even a tad younger than Sanders. Would the Eagles be willing to pay Jacobs big money? If not, it’s hard to see this trade happening.

Charles Davis, NFL.com

10. Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

What they said: The Eagles never skimp on acquiring players who can affect opposing quarterbacks. Van Ness is a forceful piece to add to Philly’s D-line stable.

30. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

What they said: GM Howie Roseman brings in some big-time speed to serve as WR3 behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. If there’s a surprise and a second running back goes in the first round, Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs could be a fit for Philadelphia.

My take on the haul: Van Ness is an intriguing prospect who played edge at Iowa but also played inside at times. But he was never a starter. When you compare him to a guy like Murphy, many are ranking Van Ness higher as a prospect but I honestly like Murphy more. Very curious to see where Van Ness lands.

And Hyatt would be fun. He is a 4.40 receiver who plays in the slot. He had over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2022 while averaging nearly 19.0 yards per catch. If the Eagles draft him, then he’d replace Quez Watkins as their slot receiver. The other name mentioned by Davis was Jahmyr Gibbs, the running back from Alabama. We all know the Eagles’ history of not drafting first-round running backs but it’s much more likely at 30 than it is at 10.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

10. Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

What they said: There is a decent chance we see Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman jump around a little with this pick (either up or down), which would make things interesting. No trades here, so the Eagles stay put. Van Ness plays with the explosive power of a grizzly bear, and he is still figuring out just how good he can be.

30. Brian Branch, S, Alabama

What they said: Despite his lack of elite size (190 pounds) and speed (4.58-second 40-yard dash), Branch has a near-universal approval rating around the league because of his tape and football IQ. Whether he plays safety or nickel, he’d be an immediate upgrade in the Philadelphia secondary.

My take on the haul: In this mock draft, Van Ness is the fourth edge player off the board after Will Anderson, Tyree Wilson and Nolan Smith, who had become a popular pick for the Eagles in some mock drafts. The descriptive “explosive power of a grizzly bear” might make this pick worth it after all.

As for Branch, the Eagles have never selected a safety in the first round but Branch is the best of a pretty weak class in 2023. He also offers the versatility of playing nickel, which could come in handy given certain matchups. It doesn’t seem like the Eagles are done at the safety position this offseason so we can’t rule out a safety on Day 1 or 2.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

10. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

What they said: Amid uncertainty about how teams view Carter after he pleaded no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving in connection with a fatal car crash in January, agent Drew Rosenhaus declined to have the Georgia standout visit with teams outside the top 10. Even if Carter does tumble slightly on draft day, Philadelphia makes for a sensible floor. The Eagles demonstrated their interest in Bulldog defenders last year with first-round defensive tackle Jordan Davis and third-round linebacker Nakobe Dean – who could help the front office fill out its picture of Carter – and defensive tackle is one of the few areas where the Eagles are due for an immediate upgrade.

30. O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

What they said: Philadelphia seems like a strong candidate to trade out of this slot, but if the team stands pat, Howie Roseman doesn’t need to be sold on adding more talent along the offensive line. The 6-5, 330-pound Torrence would help the Eagles prepare for the looming post-Jason Kelce future by solidifying the right guard spot and allowing Cam Jurgens to eventually take over at center.

My take on the haul: Yes, the Eagles need to do their homework on Carter to make sure the character concerns aren’t too much to handle. If he checks out, run the card up. I agree that the Eagles feel like Carter’s floor; hard to imagine him getting beyond them.

Even though the Eagles take Torrence, there’s mention of the Eagles’ being candidates to trade out of this pick and I agree with that too. As for Torrence, he’s one of the better guards in this draft. He’d come in and compete with Jurgens for that right guard spot. And either way, it would boost their depth on the line.

