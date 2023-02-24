A Costco food court’s new menu item is raising eyebrows for its price

[Source]

A new Costco food court item is making headlines for costing nearly as much as two entire Costco rotisserie chicken.

Costco’s roast beef sandwich, which was spotted at a warehouse in Lynnwood, Washington, near the company’s headquarters costs $9.99. In comparison, the company’s all-beef hotdog famously costs $1.50, while a Costco rotisserie chicken costs $4.99.

It is unknown whether the sandwich – which includes sliced roast beef, lettuce, a mayonnaise and mustard blend, roasted cherry tomatoes and onion relish – will be rolled out to other Costco stores.

On Sunday, a Reddit user posted a photo of the new food court item on the r/Costco subreddit.

The post has already garnered over 500 comments, with many Reddit users expressing their disbelief and disapproval.

“$10 for a single-serve, individual item doesn’t seem to fit in well with the rest of their lineup. I would expect this to be a poor seller and get scratched from the lineup quickly. Especially considering this is more than 2x the cost of the turkey/pesto,” one user wrote.

“Only slightly more expensive than two whole rotisserie chickens…,” another user said.

“At $5.99, Yes! Even $6.99 but this is going nowhere at $9.99 for a sandwich,” another user commented.

