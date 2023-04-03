A Chinese actor went viral for a meme photo of him chilling on a couch. Now he’s made $1.1 million by suing companies who used his image without consent.

Ge You sued more than 500 companies, and won 99.6% of his cases, per Chinese media.Micheline Pelletier/Sygma via Getty Images

Chinese actor Ge You is suing hundreds of companies for using a meme of him lying on a couch.

He’s won more than $1.1 million from 544 cases, Chinese outlet Southern Weekend first reported.

“Ge You Lying” became a viral meme in 2016 as part of the “lying flat” movement in China.

A veteran Chinese actor whose likeness became a meme for the “lying flat” movement has made $1.1 million after suing hundreds of companies.

Ge You, 65, successfully sued 542 firms over the last six years for using his image without consent. After winning a majority of these cases, he is set to receive a public apology from each company and compensation from the firms totaling 7.6 million Chinese yuan, or $1.1 million, local outlet Southern Weekend first reported on March 27.

He filed lawsuits against 544 firms in total, giving him a winning rate of 99.6%, the outlet reported.

Since 2017, over 600 civil cases mentioning Ge’s meme have been filed in China’s court judgments archive, including appeals from defendant firms disputing the amount they owed.

Ge in recent years became the online face of China’s “lying flat” movement after internet users began posting photos of him slouching on a sofa for the 1993 sitcom “I Love My Family.”

In the show, Ge plays Ji Chunsheng, a lazy free-loader who loafs around on a couch for days in the protagonists’ home. When the show’s characters ask Ji to leave their house, he refuses.

Chinese people on social media seized upon Ji’s scenes to exemplify “lying flat,” a movement among jaded youth that promotes rejecting the rat race in favor of doing the bare minimum just to get by.

The phrase “Ge You Tang,” or “Ge You Lying,” became an internet sensation in China in 2016.

It was hailed as one of the top 10 internet culture phrases of the year by Chinese magazine Yaowen Jiaozi, and became so popular it’s now a default term used to describe when someone is slouching on a sofa.

Hundreds of companies started using the meme in marketing campaigns or social media posts, such as a car company saying its vehicles had seats that let people slouch just like Ge, per court records seen by Insider.

Story continues

In response, Ge has sued banks, entertainment companies, automakers, tech firms, household appliance manufacturers, and even an airline for using his image. In some cases, the courts ruled that the actor should receive less than $50.

But the smaller sums have now added up due to the sheer volume of these lawsuits. And on Chinese social media, Ge’s legal victories are being lauded — precisely for how they’ve generated cash for the actor without him really having to hustle for it.

“Now this is how you lie flat and make money,” one user commented on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform.

“Lying flat and making money still belongs to Big Uncle Ge!” wrote another.

Ge joins a small crowd of people who made money from their likenesses being used in viral memes.

“Disaster Girl” Zoe Roth,” for one, made nearly $500,000 in 2021 after selling the original picture of her meme as an NFT. In January, “Popeyes Kid” Dieunerst Collin signed a sponsorship deal with fast food company Popeyes.

Lawyers for Ge did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider