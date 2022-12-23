‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ won’t air on TV this year. Here’s how to watch

Since its debut in 1965, watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas” has been a time-honored holiday family tradition.

Even after almost 60 years, the holiday special still manages to inspire a tear or two with its timeless message about the true meaning of Christmas, which is all about love and togetherness.

And the Charlie Brown Christmas tree? Well, it’s got a permanent place in our hearts.

If you’re wondering where to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this year, you should know right up front that things have changed since the days when the special aired annually on network and public television. And, unfortunately, you aren’t going to find it on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon either.

There’s only one place to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this year and we’re here with all the details. We’ve got the lowdown on how and where to watch it for free this year, plus a few trivia facts about the beloved Christmas special to put some extra holiday cheer in your stocking.

Where to watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Unlike past years when “A Charlie Brown Christmas” aired annually on network television, the animated Christmas special is only streaming on Apple TV+ in 2022.

In 2018, Apple acquired the rights to “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” along with the rest of the “Peanuts” catalog including other classics like “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”

To watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this year, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, which is $6.99 month. You can always check out the streaming service with Apple TV+’s 7-day free trial.

How to watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ for free

Fortunately, even if you don’t have a subscription to Apple TV+, you can still catch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” when Apple offers non-subscribers a free window to stream the special.

Just in time for Santa’s visit, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available for free on Apple TV+ from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Christmas Day.

Story continues

What is ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ about?

The first of many animated specials made from Charles Schulz’s comic strip “Peanuts,” the story follows Charlie Brown as he searches for the meaning of Christmas.

Feeling down over how materialistic the holiday has become, Charlie Brown agrees to direct a Christmas pageant but is mocked by his friends after he picks a humble Christmas tree that everyone considers a “disaster.”

All ends well when Charlie and the rest of the Peanuts gang realizes that Christmas isn’t about glitzy decorations or a fancy tree at all, but the love of friends and family.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ trivia

If “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is one of your favorites, here are a few bits of trivia you might not know about the Christmas classic.

When “A Charlie Brown Christmas” premiered on Dec. 9, 1965, roughly half of the United States tuned in to watch.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” producer Lee Mendelson wanted to add a laugh track to the animated feature, but creator Charles Schulz refused.

Despite concerns over alienating the viewing audience, Charles Schulz insisted on having Linus recite a passage from the Gospel of Luke.

According to Recording Industry Association of America, the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s soundtrack to “A Charlie Brown Christmas” has sold more than 5 million copies to date.

In 2011, Vince Guaraldi’s iconic soundtrack for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” was inducted into the Library of Congress Music Registry for its cultural significance.

In 1966, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” won an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program.

To make the “Peanuts” characters believable in “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Charles Schulz insisted that child actors do the voice-overs.

CORRECTION (Dec. 23, 2022 at 9 a.m. ET): An earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled Schulz as “Schultz.” It has been updated with the correct spelling.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com