A cat with litter-box issues was taken to the vet to be put down. They found a simple solution to keep her alive.

A cat was almost put down by her former owner because she wasn’t using her litter box.

The cat was rescued by Dutchess County SPCA, which found a simple solution.

The shelter told People that the cat had urinary crystals, which was resolved by changing her diet.

A 13-year-old cat was almost put down because its former owner didn’t know how to deal with a common litter-box issue, People reports.

Dutchess County SPCA, a no-kill animal shelter in Dutchess County, New York, told the outlet that a blue-point Himalayan cat arrived at the shelter in December after its previous owner requested that she be euthanized at a veterinary clinic.

The cat, named Lulu, is currently based at the shelter and looking for a home, People reports.

“We received a call from a local veterinarian about a cat whose owners requested euthanasia because she was not using her litter box. When the animal was deemed healthy, the vet persuaded the owner to sign ownership of Lulu over to them, and then they asked us to take Lulu, which we immediately did,” Lynne Meloccaro, the executive director of Dutchess County SPCA, told People.

Dutchess County SPCA was able to locate the source of Lulu’s litter-box issues shortly after she arrived at the shelter. Meloccaro told the outlet that Lulu had urinary crystals, a common issue for cats of her breed that can be resolved with a diet change. She has not had any further issues with the litter box since her diet was changed, Meloccaro said.

Urinary crystals in cats, also known as crystalluria, consist of minerals and other substances that would usually be dissolved in urine, according to VCA Animal Hospitals’ official website. The condition can usually be diagnosed by taking a urine sample, the website states.

There are a number of methods that vets recommend to decrease urinary crystals, including increasing water intake, regulating urine pH, and encouraging your cat to urinate more regularly, according to VCA Animal Hospitals.

Speaking to People, Meloccaro suggests seeking a vet’s advice if your cat’s behavior has changed.

“Even if it is not a medical condition, there are numerous resources — many available at Dutchess County SPCA — to help resolve the issue and avoid both euthanasia and surrender to a shelter. Medical assistance, expert guidance, and management plans, and training referrals are all available for you,” she said.

Those interested in adopting Lulu must fill out an application on Dutchess County SPCA’s website. Lulu is 13 years old, house-trained, and would be best suited to a quiet home, according to Lulu’s profile on the website. It’s also worth noting that she isn’t good with other cats and she is good with children over the age of 12, the profile added.

Representatives for Dutchess County SPCA did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

