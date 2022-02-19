A Carnival cruise passenger that jumped overboard was seen being restrained by security before the incident, reports say

The US Coast Guard said in a statement that they had suspended the search for the missing woman.Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Paul McConnell/US Coast Guard via Getty Images

The moments before a passenger jumped from a Carnival Cruise ship were reportedly captured on film.

The clip, obtained by Fox 8, shows a woman struggling with security before being escorted away.

Passengers can then be seen crowding on the deck after hearing that the woman had jumped off.

A new video shows the moments before a passenger reportedly jumped off a Carnival Cruise ship.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday during the day, prompted a search for the individual, who went missing 150 miles off the coast of Louisiana.

In the clip, obtained by Fox 8, the passenger can be seen being detained by security guards on the deck of a Carnival Valor ship. During her struggle with authorities, she can be heard screaming “Alicia,” before being ushered away by security.

Moments later, the video shows passengers rushing toward the ship’s balcony after hearing that the woman jumped overboard. She was reported by Fox 8 to be a 32-year-old woman, and some eyewitnesses reported the woman put on a life vest before jumping.

Carnival Cruise did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside of US working hours. In a previous statement provided to Insider on Thursday, Carnival Cruise said the ship’s command immediately began search-and-rescue procedures after the guest jumped overboard from her balcony. They notified the US Coast Guard to assist in their finding of the woman.

The Carnival Valor ship was traveling to New Orleans from Cozumel, Mexico, on a five-day voyage when the tragic incident occurred.

The passenger, however, has still not been found, according to the US Coast Guard. In a blog post, they wrote that they suspended the search after looking “approximately 2,514 square miles for over 14 search hours.”

“The decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never one we come to lightly,” said chief warrant officer Tricia Eldredge, command duty officer at Sector New Orleans.

He added: “We offer our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.”

