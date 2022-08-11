A California man claims in court documents to have caught his wife trying to ‘kill’ him by pouring Drano into his drinks

A photo appears to show Yue Yu, a dermatologist and wife of Jack Chen, pouring out Drano. Chen alleged that Yu was trying to poison him.Courtesy of Jack Chen

Jack Chen said he started to notice a “chemical taste” in his lemonade around March and April.

A doctor diagnosed him with “two stomach ulcers, gastritis, and esophagitis,” according to court documents.

Chen put cameras in the house to see if his wife was poisoning him and claimed to have caught her doing so.

A Newport Beach doctor claims he caught his wife poisoning him with Drano on three separate occasions, according to a request for a restraining order filed on August 5 in Orange County Superior Court.

Jack Chen filed for divorce and asked the court for a restraining order against his wife, Yue “Emily” Yu.

Yu was arrested on August 4 by the Irvine Police Department, according to a press release from the department. She was released a day later after posting $30,000 bail.

She has not been charged and Yu’s attorney, David E. Wohl, told Insider, “Ms. Yu vehemently and unequivocally denies ever attempting to poison her husband or anyone else.”

The husband said that his suspicions began around March and April when he said he noticed a “chemical taste” in his lemonade which he typically likes to drink hot, according to court documents.

When he developed symptoms, Chen, who is a radiologist, went to the doctor for an examination, according to the filing requesting a restraining order, and it revealed two stomach ulcers, gastritis, and esophagitis.

“Based upon the diagnosis and my suspicions about the chemical taste, I put cameras in our kitchen,” according to Chen’s request for a restraining order. “I obtained footage of Emily poisoning me on three occasions.”

Chen’s attorney, Steven Hittleman did not immediately respond to a request for comment but told USA Today that his client recorded Yu putting drain cleaner in his drinks on July 11, 18, and 25.

“After the first video of finding out she was poisoning him, he took his morning tea and put Saran wrap over it,” Hittelman told USA Today. ” She still peeled it off and put the Drano in it.”

Multiple screenshots in the documents appear to show Yu in the kitchen, pouring a bright orange jug of what Chen says is Drano.

Photo appears to show Yue Yu pouring contents out of a bright orange jug by the dining table.Courtesy of Jack Chen

Another photo shows a close-up shot of the bright orange Drano jug.

Photo of Drano Jack Chen alleged was used by his wife Yue Yu to poison him.Courtesy of Jack Chen

Court documents preface the poisoning allegations with details of a long history of alleged abuse by Yu and her mother, Yuqin “Amy” Gu.

Chen claimed that his wife and mother-in-law were physically and emotionally abusive to him and his two children.

“Emily’s parenting, if you could call it that, revolves around yelling, insulting, verbally abusing, hitting, pushing, pulling, and being emotionally abusive,” documents state.

Yu’s attorney denies these claims and said “these defamatory, false allegations have been made by Mr. Chen in an attempt to gain an advantage in the divorce and custody case he filed against Ms. Yu, a day after she was arrested.”

Read the original article on Insider