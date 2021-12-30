A California Couple Spent Eight Years Building Their Dream Retirement Home in Costa Rica

Joe and Julia Roberson spent eight years building a dream retirement home on top of a mountain overlooking the ocean in Costa Rica. Then, last May, they made an abrupt shift, and bought a move-in ready house in a golf club community in South Carolina.

“It’s just a lot more convenient,” says Dr. Roberson, a specialist in Otology, Neurotology, and Skull Base Surgery, who lives in Palo Alto, Calif. He performs a rare surgery called Atresia Microtia Repair (CAM), an eight-to nine-hour, outpatient procedure for ear reconstruction.