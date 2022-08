EntertainmentEntertainment Tonight Videos

‘Modern Family’ Stars Reunite for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ Wedding

It was a ‘Modern Family’ reunion at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding over the weekend. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen and more of Sarah’s ‘Modern Family’ co-stars were in attendance to watch the couple tie the knot in the intimate Santa Barbara soiree.