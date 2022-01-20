A Browns special teams coach no longer on staff

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason. Between free agency, trades and the NFL draft, the roster could look quite different in 2022.

There are some who are hopeful that there will be some changes related to coaching as well. The possibility exists that Kevin Stefanski will hand over play-calling duties to Alex Van Pelt. Both defensive line coaches have already moved on with Chris Kiffin joining his brother and Jeremy Garrett headed to Liberty University.

Change on special teams is reportedly in the air but, at this point, not the big change that fans have been calling for. According to Field Yates, Cleveland’s assistant special teams coach is no longer on staff:

The report has not been verified by the team and Colman is still listed on the team’s coaches page alongside Mike Priefer as the special teams coordinator.

The Browns special teams play struggled in 2021 with poor kicking in both phases, regular penalties and minimal explosive plays out of the return game. It is possible, like what happened with the defensive line coaches, that the assistant is first out the door with Priefer to follow but there has been no inclination of such.

We will keep you up to date on Colman’s official future and all Browns news, here on Browns Wire.