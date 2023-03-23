A Bridgerton Story’ Trailer Sees Charlotte ‘Cause Scandal’ as She Falls for King George

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will premiere on Netflix May 4

Assemble the ton! The long-awaited Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story series officially has a trailer.

Netflix released a peek at the Bridgerton prequel on Thursday, which will show glimpses into Queen Charlotte’s (Golda Rosheuval) upbringing, coronation and, of course, love story.

The clip opens with young Charlotte (India Ria Amarteifio) asking her older brother why she’s been selected to marry into royalty. “Charlotte, there are worse fates than marrying the King of England,” he tells her.

As the queen is swept into a new life of luxury, her duties as a member of the royal family become clear. “As many babies as possible for my son,” she’s told by her future mother-in-law — a woman who also has a vision to “unite” the society.

Young Queen Charlotte has an attempted escape, too (reminiscent of that time Colton Underwood tried to flee The Bachelor), in which she climbs a garden wall. That’s when she finally meets her betrothed: King George (Corey Mylchreest).

“Hello my lady,” he says while Charlotte is mid-escape. “Are you in need of assistance of some kind?”

Though Charlotte is not set on the chosen marriage, George aims to win her over. “I realize you have no reason to like me, but if you will give me one evening of your time, it might make you hate me a little bit less,” he says, as clips of their courting show true love is possible, even in the unlikeliest of connections.

Charlotte also gains praise from George for her ability to “break rules and cause scandal,” pointing to a royal facade that may not hold up in every situation.

There is a possibility it won’t all work out in the end, though. Charlotte begs George to “fight with me” and “fight for me” as everything goes wrong — and George has a giant secret.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is not just a love story, though. The spotlight will also follow Charlotte’s lifelong friendships, particularly with Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will premiere on Netflix May 4. The first two seasons of Bridgerton are now available to stream in full, with a third season on the horizon.

