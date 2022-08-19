A bride and her dad who went viral with their dance share a special bond

A bride and her father have danced their way into the internet’s heart after a video of their routine at her wedding went viral.

The video, which has garnered more than 40 million views on TikTok, shows Brittany Revell and her father, Kelly, decked out in sneakers and formal wear, dancing to the song “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District.

Brittany, 30, who lives in San Diego, said the dance was a part of their “dance through the decades” performance, which also included moves like the Tootsie Roll, the hammer dance and the Carlton.

“Weddings are a pretty unique experience where you have people of so many generations in one room celebrating the love of people that they love,” she said. Brittany and her father, 63, knew the attendees would love seeing the nostalgic dance moves.

Online users loved the video too, with many commending Kelly for his moves. “He understood the assignment,” one user said on TikTok. “He really is the main character,” another commented.

“I think it’s kind of unique to see a dad of Asian descent be able to open up, let loose and just embrace their American child’s music and culture,” Brittany said.

She said this wasn’t the first time the two went viral for doing the Dougie. They posted a video in 2020 that amassed more than 18 million views and later became the inspiration for her father-daughter dance.

Brittany, a physical therapist, and her father, a retired accountant, began making TikToks together during the pandemic.

Brittany, who grew up as a dancer, said one of her New Year’s resolutions was to dance more. “I ended up downloading TikTok to do some of the dance challenges for fun and for one of the challenges, I needed a partner,” she said.

She said she recruited her father’s help since she was living with her parents at the time and although he didn’t have any dance experience, they had a lot of fun making their videos, which brought them even closer.

Brittany Revell poses with her father on her wedding day. (Raven Berlin)

“I think we have similar personalities, but I also feel like I’ve been able to get him out of his comfort zone a little bit more, which has been really fun because I feel like he’s watched me grow as I’ve gotten older, but now I feel like I’m able to see him grow a little bit too,” she said.

Brittany said she’s grateful for her close relationship with her dad and the videos they make together.

“When I read the comments, some of them are really touching. Some people have lost their dad or they don’t have a good relationship with their dad, and they tell us how inspiring our relationship is for them to be better with their future kids,” she said. “I think that’s what means the most to us. We’re able to reach a whole population that we would never have reached without the internet. I just hope that we can continue to make people smile and bring happiness into people’s days even for 30 seconds.”