A vacant Menomonee Valley building is to house a local beverage company’s office and warehouse.

A beverage company is moving its operations to Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley under a proposal that’s received a Plan Commission endorsement.

The commission recommended rezoning a vacant industrial building at 913 W. Bruce St. to house SUR Natural Health Brands LLC.

SUR plans to move its office from Shorewood to the renovated building.

The company, which makes turmeric-infused beverages, also would use space on the building’s first floor for its warehouse, said Qasim Khan, who co-founded SUR with his brother, Asim Khan.

Those operations are expected to generate around five to 10 jobs at the building “in the near term,” Khan told commission members.

SUR contracts with other companies to produce and package the drink, he said.

The Common Council’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee is to review the proposal at its June 14 meeting.

SUR sells its drinks under the ZYN brand name in 7,000 stores nationwide.

Milwaukee-area stores that carry the drink include Costco, Meijer, Festival Foods and Outpost Natural Foods, Khan said.

The Khan brothers grew up in Pakistan and moved to the United States in the mid-1980s. Both moved to Milwaukee to attend Marquette University.

Each spent about 20 years working in finance, investment banking and private equity before launching SUR in 2017.

The company bought the 32,500-square-foot Menomonee Valley building in September for $440,000, according to city assessment records.

More: An entertainment district could come to American Family Field’s parking lots. That could bring cash to help finance the ballpark’s upgrades.

More: A Milwaukee brewing equipment manufacturer plans to construct a $9 million, 73,000-square-foot facility on the city’s north side.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at [email protected] and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

Story continues

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: SUR beverage company moving to Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley