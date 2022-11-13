A Berkshire Hathaway Bright Spot: Energy. Here Are the Numbers.

Warren Buffett likes energy.



Berkshire Hathaway



now owns some $58 billion of



Chevron



and



Occidental Petroleum



securities. It isn’t Berkshire’s largest holding; that would be insurance, led by auto insurer Geico; 6% of



Apple,



worth $135 billion; and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad, at $130 billion based on the market value of its similarly sized public rival



Union Pacific

But energy is this year’s focus. About half of Berkshire’s $66 billion of stock purchases in 2022 have been in energy. Berkshire owns over 8% of Chevron, the No. 2 U.S. energy company—80% acquired this year—that is now worth some $32 billion with a gain of about $8 billion, based on a Barron’s estimate. Berkshire’s 20% Occidental Petroleum stake, all bought this year, is worth $15 billion with an estimated profit of some $5 billion. Berkshire also has $10 billion of OXY preferred stock with an 8% dividend yield.