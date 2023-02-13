A BBC Grenfell drama has been set from Peter Kosminsky – The Hamden Journal

Peter Kosminsky is making a factual drama for the BBC about the Grenfell disaster.

Drawing on more than five years of research, the BBC said Grenfell from The Forge will give a comprehensive account of the events leading up to, during, and after the devastating fire which took place on 14 June 2017, killing 72 people.

Told from multiple perspectives, the three-part series will shine a light on the human stories of those caught up in the tragedy, exploring the profound impact of Grenfell on survivors, the families and loved ones of those whose lives were lost, the firefighters on duty that night, and the wider community.

BAFTA winner Kosminsky, whose past credits include Wolf Hall and The State, will write and direct and Ahmed Peerbux is associate producer. A number of documentaries on the tragedy have aired including a BBC feature, which was also titled Grenfell, but Kosminsky’s drama will be the first scripted project.

“Occasionally, events occur in our national story which touch us all,” said Kosminsky.

“The fire at Grenfell Tower is such an event. We remember what we were doing when we heard about it, remember the pictures, the saturation coverage. And yet, despite this, despite the many newspaper pages and TV hours devoted to the story, we may be left with a less than clear sense of exactly what happened, what went wrong.

Kosminsky added that his drama will “pick our way through hours of public testimony to reach the heart of this catastrophe.”

BBC Drama Director Lindsay Salt said Grenfell will “utilise drama’s unique ability to sensitively and respectfully show the human side of what happened.”