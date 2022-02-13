A 9-state, 14-brand ice cream listeria recall now includes New York, Florida, Texas

An ice cream recall that began with one brand distributed in three store chains in Massachusetts and Connecticut now includes 14 brands and retail stores in nine states, Royal Ice Cream Company announced.

Here’s what you need to know

What’s been recalled?

These ice cream products made by the Royal Ice Cream Company have been recalled:

▪ Art Cream, all pint flavors;

▪ Batch brand pints, all flavors;

Batch Vanilla Bean ice cream

▪ Biggy Iggy’s ice cream sandwiches;

▪ Chewy Louie ice cream sandwiches;

▪ Gelato Fiasco, all pint flavors;

▪ Giffords ice cream sandwiches, all flavors;

▪ Maple Valley ice Cream, all flavor pints;

▪ Munson Chip Wich ice cream sandwiches;

▪ New Orleans ice cream, all flavor pints and 2.5-gallon tubs;

▪ Newport Creamery, flavors Crazy Vanilla, Vanilla & Chocolate, Vanilla & Coffee HG;

▪ Ronny Brook ice cream, all flavor pints and 3-gallon tubs;

▪ Royal Ice Cream, half gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties;

▪ Snow Wich ice cream sandwich;

▪ Sweet Scoops yogurt, all pint flavors.

In addition to stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut, recalled product went to other New England states of Rhode Island, Vermont and New Hampshire, as well as stores in Florida, New York, Texas and Louisiana.

3 brands of fruit snacks sold nationwide recalled. They might have too much lead

Why is it being recalled?

The recall notice says FDA testing found listeria on Royal Ice Cream’s processing equipment.

Listeria kills about 260 of the 1,600 Americans infected each year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Senior citizens, pregnant women and children under 5 are the most vulnerable to listeria’s worse effects. Listeria can cause stillbirths and miscarriage. Listeria symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, high fever, severe headaches, stomachaches, stiffness, confusion and poor balance.

What should you do now?

Return the ice cream to the store of purchase for a full refund or at least throw it away. See a medical professional if you feel ill.

If you have questions about the recall, phone Royal Ice Cream at 860-649-5358, Monday thru Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.