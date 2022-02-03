Uken Cummings was doing what many people do every day. The 78-year-old Orlando man was picking up his prescriptions at a local CVS and heading back to his car in the parking lot.

The great-grandfather never make it out of the lot.

According to Orange County deputies, Cummings was gunned down in the parking lot on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 30, as he was returning to his car.

“He was confronted by two suspects who shot him and took the keys to his vehicle. While he lay on the ground, these brazen killers backed the car over him and then ran him over again while fleeing the scene in his Mercedes,” Orange County Sheriff’s deputies said in a statement.

On Thursday, the department announced that two arrests have been made in the murder of Cummings, and released video of the pair being taken into custody.

Javonne Marece White, 19, was charged with felony first-degree murder with a firearm and carjacking with a firearm.

Jasmine Yvonne Munro, 25, was charged with felony first-degree murder and carjacking with a firearm.

“To gun down a 78-year-old man, it don’t make any sense,” Cummings’ daughter told WFTV Channel 9.

Cummings’ family told FOX 35 News that he’d been using that CVS at Powers Drive and Silver Star Road for 20 years.