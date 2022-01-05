A 4th 49ers CB goes on COVID-19 list

The 49ers for the second time Wednesday placed a cornerback on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. After announcing CB Ambry Thomas was put on the COVID list, they announced CB Deommodore Lenoir was placed there as well.

Lenoir is the fifth defensive back and fourth cornerback to go on the list for San Francisco in the lead up to their Week 18 showdown against the Rams. With slot corner K’Waun Williams and reserve CB Dontae Johnson both on the list, the rookie Lenoir was in line to start at nickel if Williams and Johnson couldn’t clear protocols.

Now the 49ers are going to be forced to scramble. Josh Norman is the only healthy CB on their active roster. Emmanuel Moseley’s practice window was opened Wednesday as well, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be activated by Sunday. He suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 13 and has been on injured reserve since.

San Francisco also has CBs Luq Barcoo, Lavert Hill and Darqueze Dennard all on the practice squad. There’s a chance two of those three are starting at CB in the biggest game of the season depending on how the others get through COVID protocol and how Moseley’s week of practice goes.

Lenoir is the sixth player overall to go on the COVID list for the 49ers. Free safety Jimmie Ward is also there, along with injured RB Raheem Mostert.