A 196-square-foot home in Santa Rosa Beach is listed at $1 million. Take a peek inside.

A new tiny home is on the market in Santa Rosa Beach, but it’s a bit pricier than some might expect.

The 196-square-foot home is listed for $1,095,000 on Zillow. It is located about a minute from the beach at 2826 South County Road 395 and is described in the listing as “one of 30A’s most unique properties.”

This 196-square-foot home at 2826 South County Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach is currently listed for sale at $1,095,000 on Zillow.

The home has one bathroom and functions as a studio, with one room making up the entire living space. There is not a fully equipped kitchen, but photos of the property show a mini fridge, microwave and sink.

The inside of a 196-square-foot home at 2826 South County Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach.

According to the listing on Zillow, the home was designed to encompass “Southern charm” with finishes such as a corrugated metal roof, shiplap walls, Brazilian walnut hardwood floors and pops of red and turquoise in the millwork and doors.

Some of the more unique features include an antique claw foot bathtub, large cast iron farmhouse sink, an outdoor shower and a stock tank splash pool with a lounging area.

This 196-square-foot home at 2826 South County Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach features a stock tank splash pool with a lounging area and an outdoor shower.

The home also rests on more than 0.25 acres with space to add additional dwellings.

According to Zillow, it was built in 2016 and last sold in 2020 for nearly half the current listing price at $530,000. The home has attracted more than 35,000 views since it was listed on Zillow in late February.

