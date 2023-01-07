A 16-year-old Las Vegas high school student collapsed and died while playing flag football, report says

A Las Vegas high school student died after playing at her school’s flag football game.

A Las Vegas teen died while playing flag football at a school event, according to multiple news reports.

The 16-year-old, identified as a Desert Oasis High School student Ashari Hughes, was playing in a flag football game on Thursday when she started to have chest problems, her family told KVVU-TV. The family told the outlet she collapsed after she decided to take a break from playing.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that a registered nurse, Aphelia Phifer-Hill, made a Facebook post about the incident and said she performed CPR on the teen. She said that Hughes was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The teen’s death came just days after NFL Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game.

Hughes’ family noted that Hughes suffered from ongoing heart-related issues, according to KVVU-TV. However, her doctor gave her the green light to play sports, but the family said there were concerns about her condition.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara released a statement on Friday acknowledging Hughes’ death, the outlet reported.

“The loss of this young life deeply saddens us, and our thoughts are with the student’s friends, family, and loved ones,” the statement said. “When a tragedy occurs, it affects not only that school but the entire Clark County School District family, and we grieve with the students, staff, and families affected by this loss.”

According to The Review-Journal, sporting events were canceled, and students told the outlet that the school offered mental health services.

The sophomore’s family also created a GoFundMe, which raised nearly $24,000 as of Saturday. In a statement on the fundraiser, they described Hughes as “passionate, loving, and determined.”

“She loved hard and was loved by many. She will be missed by all of us,” the fundraiser said. “Hold the #7 up high for her! It was her first football number and she always wanted to represent it well!

Read the original article on Insider