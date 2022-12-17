A 12-acre private island in Canada with its own log cabin is on sale for $656,000. Take a look.

This private island is on sale for less than $656,000.Private Islands Inc.

Inglis Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for less than $656,000.

It’s made up of 12 acres of land and comes with a 1,188-square-foot home.

The 125-year-old log home has been restored and includes custom-made furniture and sunset views.

This entire island in Canada could be yours for less than $656,000.

Inglis Island, a private island in Ontario, is currently on the market.

The property is listed by Private Islands Inc. for 895,500 Canadian dollars, or about $655,779 in US dollars.

Inglis Island comes with 12 acres of land.

It is situated on Eagle Lake in the Almaguin Highlands.

There’s a 1,188-square-foot home on the private island.

According to the listing, there are no other cottages directly in sight — offering plenty of privacy.

The 125-year-old log home has been restored.

The listing states that there are two additional buildings on the property that can be used for added accommodation and rental use.

The house features a stunning porch.

The 48-foot porch spans the entire front of the house, which faces the lake.

The kitchen is outfitted with beautiful wood cabinets.

The cherrywood-topped kitchen cabinets were custom-made for the cottage.

There’s an antique wood-burning stove in the kitchen.

According to the listing, hot and cold water is supplied to the house by a 400-gallon water tower located behind the cottage. The tower pumps water from the lake.

The kitchen also comes with a propane-run refrigerator and oven.

You’ll also find a bathtub in the kitchen.

The house has an open-plan living room and dining room.

The large room is filled with natural light thanks to the French doors.

The living room has a traditional stone fireplace.

Few things are cozier than a roaring fireplace in a log cabin.

There’s a custom-made desk when you need to do some work.

The pine tables and chairs in the cottage were custom-made as well.

And the spacious bedroom features beautiful views.

You’ll be able to look out at the forest that fills Inglis Island every morning when you wake.

The house also has a warm and inviting sunroom.

According to the listing, there are wide-plank pine floors and double-glazed doors and windows throughout the property.

The sunroom is home to another wood stove …

You’ll be warm no matter which room you spend your time in on Inglis Island.

… and incredible sunset views.

The log cabin was built in the southwest corner of the island to ensure incredible views of the daily sunsets.

There are stunning cathedral ceilings throughout the log cabin.

You’ll find them in the kitchen, sunroom, and upstairs bedroom.

The cottage is also fully insulated.

It’s been built with white pine logs that measure 12 inches thick, according to the listing.

The property comes with a boathouse and two boats.

The boathouse has a path and deck that leads up to the log cabin. The new owner will also receive a wood and canvas canoe, along with “essentially every tool needed,” according to the listing.

And it’s wired for high-speed WiFi.

The lighting is solar-powered, but mainland power can be added by connecting cables that run underwater and serve properties opposite the island, according to the listing.

