93% of Americans ‘concerned’ with inflation, most fear economy will get worse: poll

A whopping 93% of American voters are “concerned” with the level of inflation, and slightly more than half fear the economy will only get worse a year from now, according to a poll released on Sunday.

The 93% is an increase of six percentage points from May, and includes 67% who are “extremely” and 25% who are “very” concerned about inflation that hit 9.1% in June, a Fox News survey showed.

Asked about their economic outlook, 52% of voters predicted it would get worse over the next year – split evenly between the 26% who said it will get “a little” and “a lot” worse. Some 42%, meanwhile, foresaw the economy becoming “better.”

President Biden, whose job approval ratings in the poll was at 59% – a record high for the survey – also got negative marks for his response to inflation (73%), the economy (68%), immigration (61%), guns (59%) and energy (57%).

In many states, gas prices have risen above $5 for the first time in years.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ job approval rating was nearly identical to Biden’s, at 58%.

The poll found that Democrats and Republicans are motivated to vote in this year’s midterm elections, but if the election were held today 44% of the voters would back the GOP candidate and 41% would pick the Democrat – but 12% said they are “undecided or don’t know.”

Democrats held a slight edge until last December, when Republicans pulled ahead by four percentage points and have since maintained that lead over the next seven surveys.

That 3-point margin translates to a Republican gain of about 23 seats, according to Fox News’ modeling.

“A 20-plus seat gain would be massive for the Republicans in an era where bipartisan gerrymandering has drastically reduced the number of competitive seats,” Republican pollster Daron Shaw told the outlet. “It would be tantamount to the 1994 midterms when Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America helped the GOP roll up a 54-seat gain.”

The poll also found that 75% of voters said that inflation has caused them financial hardship over the past six months — up from 67% in December.

Fifty-two percent have altered their travel plans because of gas prices, and 70% have cut back on other spending to afford necessities.

The poll surveyed 1,001 registered voters between July 10-13. It has a plus/minus 3 percentage points margin of error.