911 made by Audrey Hale’s worried friend revealed

A panicked call to police from the friend of Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale after she received ominous messages moments before her killing spree begun has been released.

Averianna Patton called Metro Nashville Police Department after she received the series of messages from her former basketball teammate, including one that stated: “I’m planning to die today … You’ll probably hear about me on the news.”

In the audio, which was released by FOX 17 Nashville, Patton can be heard describing how she “received a very, very weird message from a friend on Instagram.”

“I think it’s like a suicidal thing,” Patton is heard saying.

“I called the suicide hotline, and they told me to call the sheriff’s department, the sheriff’s department told me to call you guys,” Patton went on in the call.

“I’m just trying to see, can anybody – I just don’t want it on my conscience – if somebody can go check on her?”

Hale, who was transgender, had “looked at” two public schools before setting her sights on The Convenant School, officials told The Post.

Hale arrived at school grounds around 9:54 a.m., according to surveillance footage. The 28-year-old sent several messages to Patton, a former classmate, just minutes later, and shortly before carrying out 14-minute killing spree.

According to NewsChannel 5, Hale referenced a past post in her message to Patton, which was sent from a since-deleted Instagram account under the name “Aiden.”

“So basically that post I made on here about you, that was basically a suicide note. I’m planning to die today,” the message stated.





Averianna Patton called 911 after getting suicidal messages from Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale before the massacre.





Hale killed six people in a shooting at the Covenant School. Metro Nashville Police Department via ZUMA Press Wire





Patton contacted the Metro Nashville Police Department after first calling the suicide hotline for her friend. WZTV

“THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!! … You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die.”

Hale added: “This is my last goodbye. I love you … See you again in another life.”

Patton responded by telling Hale she had “so much more life to live.”

Hale responded: “I know but I don’t want to live. I’m so sorry. I’m not trying to upset you or get attention. I just need to die. I wanted to tell you first because you are the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen and known all my life.

Hale mentioned she would be on the news after she dies. Hale sent Patton a “suicide note” text message.

“My family doesn’t know what I’m about to do. One day this will make more sense. I’ve left more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen.”

Patton told the news station she began making calls to authorities around 10:08 a.m.

Hale was seen blasting her way into a locked side door of The Covenant School at 10:10 a.m.





Hale and Patton were former basketball teammates. Linkedin/Audrey Hale

The shooter ultimately killed three school staffers and three nine-year-old students before police gunned her down.

Hale left behind a manifesto as well as detailed maps of the school she methodically planned to attack.

Nine-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney were killed by Hale, as well as school janitor Mike Hill, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak and headmistress Katherine Koonce, who reportedly ran at the shooter to try and protect the school.

Hallie’s father, Chad Scruggs, had been counseling Hale prior to the school shooting, Inside Edition reported.

A local official told The Post the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit is reviewing Hale’s manifesto.