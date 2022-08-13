911 calls reveal Rep. Boebert’s neighbors fight with husband

Authorities in Colorado are under fire for taking a hand’s off approach to a wild dispute between gun-toting Rep. Lauren Boebert’s neighbors and her apparently hot-head husband — after he allegedly threatened them and ran over a mailbox.

Newly released 911 calls of the Aug. 4 incident obtained by the Denver Post show just how freaked out the 35-year-old congresswoman’s Silt neighbors were over their confrontation with a hotheaded Jayson Boebert.

“I’m sure he’s loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She’s loaded. They all have guns,” one neighbor told a 911 dispatcher. “He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight.”

The calls appear to match the limited information made public in reports filed with Garfield County deputies, but the Sheriff’s Office has refused to say why deputies never investigated the confrontation further.

The apparent inaction spurred the head of American Muckrakers — a political group looking to oust Boebert — to demand Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and other authorities probe just how cozy the Boeberts’ relationship is with the Sheriff’s Office.

“This was clearly a serious situation as there were two 911 calls, five deputies and at least four families involved,” David Wheeler, head of American Muckrakers, wrote in an email seeking the investigation.

Neighbors claim the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has a cozy relationship with Rep. Lauren Boebert and her family. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The incident began after a neighbor asked one of Boebert’s sons to stop speeding up and down their street in a dune buggy, according to the calls and an incident report filed by deputies.

“He’s going like 50 miles an hour, and this is a residential lane, there’s kids,” a neighbor told dispatchers. “We tried to stop him, and he’d just freakin’ cuss at us and just left.”

“It’s the Boeberts, if you know who the Boeberts are,” she added. “I need the sheriff out here.”

Deputies had yet to arrive before another neighbor dialed 911 for help — and during this Jayson Boebert reportedly ran the second neighbor’s mailbox over in a truck.

“There’s about to be some s— going down here,” the second neighbor warned dispatchers, according to the recording. “It’s Lauren Boebert’s jackass husband, Jayson Boebert.”

During the exchange, the neighbor could be heard screaming at the 41-year-old.

“Stop, you jackass! Get the f— out of here,” he yelled. “Come on, man. What are you doing? What did we do wrong?”

“Jayson’s probably drunk. You could probably get him for a DUI, he just drove down here,” the neighbor added.

Eventually deputies arrived, but Sheriff Lou Vallario insisted to The Denver Post that everybody had “agreed to work it out as neighbors. No charges. No further action.”

Lawrence Pacheco, a spokesman for Attorney General Phil Weiser, confirmed the office had received Wheeler’s request to investigate Wheeler’s message.

Neither the Boeberts nor their neighbors returned messages.

Jayson Boebert reportedly has a long rap sheet, including being arrested in 2004 to pleading guilty to public indecency charges after exposing himself to two minors in a bowling alley.

The congresswoman, who was not named as being involved in the incident, also has a history of minor arrests, including dust-ups with cops. She is running for a second term this year.