911 calls released in Florida hit-and-run that killed two children

Police have released chilling 911 calls from last week’s hit-and-run in Florida that left two children dead and four others seriously injured.

“Oh my God!” one frantic caller tells a Wilton Manors police dispatcher. “Three kids got hit, they are dead! Please! Oh my God!”

The calls, obtained by WSVN-TV, came on Dec. 27, when a car sped past a Broward County transit bus and plowed into a group of children.

“I just heard a loud bang, I came outside and there’s four — one, two, three, four — children scattered in front of my apartment complex,” another caller said. “I just checked one, I got a pulse. She’s twitching. I’m not sure about the other two. But some civilians are near them.”

The woman can then be heard speaking to one of the young victims as screams are heard in the background.

“Stay with me, mama, stay with me, mama,” she said.

According to witnesses and 911 callers, one of the children was pinned down.

“OK, so one of the kids is really stuck in between the cars,” another caller said. “It’s really bad … This child is stuck. I’m just traumatized.”

Police say Sean Charles Greer sped into the children and then took off. Wilton Manors Police Department

Yet another caller told the dispatcher some of the victims were “underneath the car.”

Police said two of the children — Draya Fleming and Laziyah Stukes, both 9 — were pronounced dead at the scene, while four others were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Some of the children remain in critical condition, WSVN reported.

A makeshift memorial at the scene of the accident. Some of the young victims remain in critical condition. Courtesy of Local10

Police said Sean Charles Greer, 27, slammed into the children and sped off — only to be caught by police hours later and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license.

Greer was also on probation for an earlier burglary conviction.