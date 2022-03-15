911 calls after West Point cadets OD on tainted cocaine revealed

Two newly surfaced 911 calls revealed the chaotic and scary moments after multiple West Point cadets overdosed on tainted cocaine at a Florida party house last week.

Two cadets remained hospitalized after the Thursday incident, where five West Point students and one other person consumed the super-potent opioid fentanyl, according to Army officials.

“We took some coke and we are not getting good responses right now,” an unidentified spring breaker told a female emergency dispatcher, according to audio of more than four minute of emergency calls obtained by the Daily Mail.

“People are passing out. Three people passed out, because they drank a lot. Like a lot a lot,” the frantic caller said as raised voices and commotion were heard in the background.

The call eventually got disconnected and the male caller dialed 911 again and was connected with another dispatcher.

“They did some coke and they’ve been drinking heavily for the last couple days and they’re …,” he said trailing off as he consoled a crying woman.

“We good. We good. We good. It’s okay baby, don’t worry about it,” he told her, as someone in the background was heard yelling “hold it the f–k together.”

Seconds later, the caller reportedly informed the dispatcher that the paramedics had arrived to the Wilton Manors Airbnb.

General views of the Fort Lauderdale vacation home where Spring breakers – including several West Point cadets – suffered a drug overdose. SplashNews.com

The 911 caller told dispatchers that “we took some coke” after drinking heavily for several days. CBS Miami

The alleged supplier of the contaminated cocaine was arrested on Saturday after making a sale to an undercover officer. AP/Alex Brandon

“Thank you so much sir I appreciate it,” the caller said.

The alleged supplier of the contaminated cocaine was arrested on Saturday after making a sale to an undercover officer.

Two people involved did not sniff the contaminated drug, but were exposed to it while administering CPR, officials said.