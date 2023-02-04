’90s Cast Wraps Season 2 Filming Amid “Intense Work In Harsh Conditions” – The Hamden Journal

Filming for Yellowjackets Season 2 has wrapped for the cast in the 90s timeline. Samantha Hanratty, young Misty Quigly, shared the news in an Instagram post.

“Last day on set of season 2! Extremely grateful to the incredible crew of @yellowjackets so much hard work went into this season and I can’t wait for you all to see it! Buzz buzz buzz baby,” she shared alongside a photo with a snowy background.

In the comments, Warren Kole, who plays Jeff Sadecki, replied saying, “Cast and crew have logged intense work in harsh conditions to put out this show. They have really been out in it. Props to them.”

Melanie Lynskey, who portrays adult Shauna, took to Twitter to share a message of gratitude to everyone involved in the show.

“Sorry to be sappy but the 90s cast of Yellowjackets wrapped yesterday and we all sat and watched episode 201 together… and other than my siblings, I have never felt this level of pride and respect and adoration for a group of people. I can’t believe their talent and their hearts,” she tweeted.

Thank you Sophie & Sophie & Samantha & Jasmin & Courtney & Liv & Steven & Kevin & Alexa & Luciano & Nia & Mya & Nuha & Jenna and everyone else for your hard work and your brilliance and the love I feel from all of you — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 3, 2023

Kole had teased the Yellowjackets Season 2 finale “will be bananas” as the cast sat down for a table read of the last episode.

Yellowjackets follows a team of high school girl soccer players who become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The cast includes Christina Ricci, Lynskey, Tawny Cypress and Juliette Lewis. Season 2 of the drama will include Elijah Wood, Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell, along with Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves.

Yellowjackets Season 2 will premiere on March 24 on streaming and on demand for Showtime subscribers and on linear on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET.