90210 ‘s Matt Lanter Undergoes ‘Emergency Surgery’ as Wife Angela Says They Have an ‘Uphill Battle’

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Angela Lanter and Matt Lanter

Matt Lanter is on the mend after undergoing emergency surgery.

The 90210 alum’s wife Angela Lanter revealed on Instagram Sunday that Matt, 38, has “started to turn the corner and is slowly getting on the road to recovery” after landing in the hospital last week.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of her and her husband’s intertwined hands, Angela wrote, “This week has been the scariest of my life. My hubby has been through the ringer since Tuesday and ended up in emergency surgery on Thursday.”

After giving an update on his recovery, she added, “Thank you all for your prayers, love and support. We are so thankful to the awesome nurses, they are the real heroes. ❤️ We still have an uphill battle and will continue to be in the hospital for a while longer, so prayers are definitely still appreciated.”

Reps for Matt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about his condition.

Several of the couple’s famous friends left words of encouragement in the comments section, including Melissa Ordway, who appeared on 90210.

“We’ll keep praying ❤️,” she said.

Wrote Kellan Lutz’s wife Brittany, “We’re praying for total and complete healing over Matt! And for peace over you and your baby girl ❤️❤️❤️.”

Jason Kennedy added “❤️❤️,” while Extra‘s Katie Krause said, “Sending love and prayers to you guys ❤️.”

Matt married Angela in 2013. The pair shares daughter MacKenlee Faire, who turned 4 in December, with his wife.

Shortly after her birth, the couple gave PEOPLE an exclusive first look at her nursery and talked about becoming parents. They also launched a podcast called Hello Baby, which ran for 83 episodes, until December 2019.

“The moment our daughter was lifted up and we laid eyes on her was incredible,” the Timeless actor told PEOPLE after his daughter’s birth. “As a dad, some of my most special moments so far are when she just lays her little body on my chest and falls asleep.”

“I just thought to myself, she’s perfect,” Matt added of MacKenlee.