90 Day Fiancé ‘s Anny Announces Death of Her and Robert’s 7-Month-Old Son Adriel

90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are mourning the loss of their 7-month-old son, Adriel.

Anny, who welcomed Adriel with Robert in September, announced the tragic news in a statement shared on April 21. “Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of a black ribbon, symbolizing mourning. “I am devastated and [so is] my family… life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it… my heart is broken it’s a big pain…so difficult.”

After sharing the news, other 90 Day Fiancé stars shared messages of support for the TLC couple. Debbie Johnson, who has been featured on the show alongside her son Colt, wrote, “Words cannot express the sadness that I feel for you guys and your family. I’m absolutely devastated,” adding, “My love and prayers are with you.”

Loren Brovarnik, who along with Anny, has also appeared on the spinoff, Pillow Talk, added, “Our hearts are broken for you! We cannot imagine what you are going through, but as always, we are here for you!”

Last fall, Robert, who is a dad of seven, announced the birth of the couple’s son in a heartwarming post shared to fans. The two are also parents to a 20-month-old daughter, Brenda. “Much love and respect to my wife who’s the true warrior,” the reality TV star wrote at the time, adding that Anny had given “birth to our baby boy.”

TLC viewers were first introduced to the couple during the seventh season of the series in 2019. Robert and Anny met online and were together in person in the Dominican Republic for just eight hours before Robert popped the question. The pair tied the knot in September of that year and have continued to document their journey with the network since then.

