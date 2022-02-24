9 teams to watch following the NBA All-Star break

NBA’s Act II

On Thursday, the NBA season resumes following the annual All-Star break. The second half of the season is gearing up to be an exciting one.

Here are nine teams to watch heading toward the postseason:

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers swung for the fences and brought in James Harden via trade. Can the 32-year-old help put Philly over the top with Joel Embiid? That’s going to be hugely watched during the second half of the year.

Brooklyn Nets

The other half of the Harden deal: The Nets and Ben Simmons. His long drama with the Sixers is now over but now Simmons has to prove it on the court in Brooklyn. Another added layer for the Nets are some upcoming changes to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which could allow Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Simmons to all get on the floor together in the second half.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are the Lakers and LeBron is LeBron. They’ll always have the spotlight on them. But can James get his team to wake up? They are not in title consideration at all, let alone the playoffs right now with a losing record at 27-31.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are the second-best team in the West and changed the narrative surrounding them heading into the season. Can Golden State look like their dynasty again in the coming months? Getting Draymond Green back in the lineup with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will be a step in the right direction for that image, which could happen soon.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are worth a watch in the second half just to see Nikola Jokic alone. He has the highest player efficiency rating ever at 32.5 in 2022 and is probably looking at the MVP honor this season… again.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Eastern Conference is fun to watch at the top. It’s much deeper than just a year ago. The Cavaliers are amongst this group and they have a challenging schedule ahead– with 24 games left, 16 of them are against teams either that are currently in the playoffs or Play-In Tournament contention. Many of these games are at home, though.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls’ decision to sign DeMar DeRozan has paid off and Chicago has been near the top of the East with the Miami Heat for much of the season. In the final run of the year, we’ll find out if the Bulls are really back.

Milwaukee Bucks

With their first title since 1971 coming last season, let’s keep an eye on the Milwaukee Bucks too. Will Giannis Antetokounmpo & Co. build some momentum heading into the playoffs to defend their championship?

Phoenix Suns

At 48-10 overall, the Phoenix Suns head into the second half with the NBA’s best record. The Suns are a machine–but can they turn that into a championship after losing in the finals last year?

