9/11 Tribute Museum could close soon

Reuters

Texas wildfires destroy 86 homes and most of small town – Dallas Morning News

The four fires, designated as the Eastland Complex, have raged since Wednesday or Thursday in Eastland County, about 120 miles (190 km) west of Dallas, and were about 30% contained, the Texas A&M Fire Service said on Saturday. About 85% of Carbon, with a population of 225, was burned, the newspaper reported, publishing photos of homes that were reduced to piles of rubble. An Eastland Fire Department dispatcher could not confirm the damage toll, referring questions to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, where officials were unavailable.