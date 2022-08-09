‘9-1-1’ Premieres Season 6 With Another Disaster In LA – The Hamden Journal

Another disaster is set to hit LA in the 9-1-1 Season 6 premiere and this time the catastrophe is coming from above. Fox released a couple of promos for the upcoming season set to begin on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET where a blimp crashes into a packed soccer stadium.

The first teaser promo showcases a “record crowd” watching the sports match as the shadow of a blimp eclipses the light shining through the opened-air arena. A broadcast announcer is heard asking, “What’s that?” and the crowd starts to panic as stadium lights pop and chaos erupts.

A second preview looks back at the various disasters 9-1-1 has opened with in past seasons like the earthquake in Season 2 and the tsunami in Season 3.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. The series stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel, and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers.

9-1-1 is one of Fox’s top-rated shows and this fall will be headed into syndication, as The Hamden Journal previously reported. Starting Saturday, September 17, 9-1-1 will launch weekends on stations from broadcast groups including the ABC Owned Television Stations, Nexstar Media Group, Gray Television, Cox Media Group, Hearst Communications, E.W. Scripps Company, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tegna Media, and Weigel Broadcasting.