8BitDo’s Pro 2 controller is at its lowest price ever

This gamepad is grippy and gorgeous. (Photo: 8BitDo)

Everyone loves the Nintendo Switch. It’s cute, portable and has lots of great games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Pokémon Legends Arceus. One thing that doesn’t get rave reviews all around, however, are the Joy-Con controllers that come with the system. They’re certainly portable and convenient, but some gamers, especially ones with larger hands, find them uncomfortable to use. So companies like 8BitDo make great gamepads that can be used with the Switch — along with laptops and phones. And the best of those, the Pro 2, is at all all-time-low price, only $42.50 at Amazon!

You’ll love the shoulder buttons and triggers on the Pro 2. (Photo: 8BitDo)

The Pro 2 is a must-have for gamers of all stripes, with one saying he loves “the flexibility of this thing. It’s a premium controller for less the price of OEM ones. Super customizable and the software works great. The d-pad feels like a genuine retro d-pad and is generally awesome.” It’s his “favorite controller ever.”

Another player says it’s even better than Nintendo’s official Pro Controller: “Absolutely no reason to pay $30 more for the Nintendo Pro controller. The companion app to control thumbstick and trigger sensitivity is AMAZING. Also can’t go back to not having programmable rear buttons that the Nintendo Pro does not offer.”

Many of the reviewers really put it through its paces, like this gamer who is “really impressed by this controller after using it for a few days. I have tested it on PC and played a few hours of Elden Ring on it as well as a few other PC games. I have also tested it on Android with the RetroArch app. Worked really well playing Metroid, Super Mario Bros. 3, and a few other games. The Bluetooth connection felt accurate and responsive. I also tested it on the Switch and I have no complaints with that either.”

And the accolades continue: “THIS one, hot damn. It’s more comfortable than the official Pro controller AND less expensive. Battery life is great, buttons and sticks feel solid and substantial, motion control and rumble work just as well as official ones. Plus it’s cross-functional with just about any Bluetooth-compatible devices. This is the best controller I’ve bought for any system in a couple years. 8BitDo has consistently delivered and I’m becoming a big fan.”

The Pro 2 controller is sure to be a hit with you or any gamers in your life, so grab it while it’s at the lowest price we’ve ever seen!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

