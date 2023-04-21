89Bio and Other Biotechs That Could Benefit While Biopharma Deals Are Hot

There has been a lot of merger and acquisition activity in the biopharma space recently—and the party isn’t over. That is great news for some smaller biotech stocks.

In the first quarter of this year, total healthcare and life sciences M&A in the U.S. was about $71 billion, more than double the $28 billion seen in the same quarter last year, according to KPMG. To be sure, that includes



Pfizer



(ticker: PFE) $43 billion purchase of



Seagen



(SGEN), but even without that, deals in the industry would have still been flat year over year.