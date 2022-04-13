88-year-old Asian woman held at gunpoint in San Francisco home invasion robbery

An 88-year-old Asian woman was held at gunpoint in a San Francisco home invasion robbery on Sunday.

Two men reportedly kicked open the back door of an Ingleside family’s house on the 100 block of Louisburg Street near Geneva Avenue on April 7. The woman was home alone when the robbers forced her into a bathroom around 1 p.m. before raiding her house.

“I just left for a couple hours. My sister called me and said, ‘Your home got robbed. Mom’s already scared. She’s crying right now,’” her daughter, who lives with her mother, told KPIX 5. “After I received the call, I called 911.”

The San Francisco police have not identified any suspects; however, an investigation is currently underway.

The two women will continue to stay in their home, but they are worried about their safety, reports KPIX 5.

“Why now San Francisco? The safety is really a concern, and now we live in this city and we are not protected by anything,” the daughter said. “Should we move out of this area? Move out of this city due to the situation like that?”

“If this happens to your family, what do you guys feel? And then you live in this city and in this country, too,” she added, addressing the robbers. “I want the government to protect the people that live on this land.”

