81 migrant children detained by CBP in Arizona

Eighty-eight migrants, 81 of whom are children, were detained by Border Patrol agents after they crossed the border into Arizona, officials announced Tuesday.

Of the 81 children, 71 were unaccompanied when the large group was found near Sasabe, according to John R. Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent of the US Customs and Border Protection’s Tucson Sector.

Most of the migrants were from Guatemala, he said.

“Smugglers continue to cross large groups of children along the #SouthwestBorder.” Modlin wrote.

The Post has reached out to CBP for additional information on the incident.

Tucson is CBP’s largest border patrol station, responsible for 23.5 miles along southwestern border with Mexico and the vast, largely vacant deserts of Pima County.