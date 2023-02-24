80-year-old killed, 3 hospitalized after San Antonio dog attack

An elderly man was killed and three others were hospitalized after a vicious dog attack in San Antonio Friday, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the “horrific scene” in the Texas city’s West Side around 2 p.m. and found a “completely bloody” 80-year-old man being dragged onto the sidewalk by one of two American Staffordshire terriers involved in the deadly attack, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told KSAT.

When SAFD firefighters got off the truck they were attacked by the dogs and forced to defend themselves with pickaxes and pike poles while they tried to treat the victim, he said.

“This is not something normal for us. We usually don’t show up and have to defend patients from animals or ourselves,” Hood said.

The elderly man was given blood at the scene but died of his injuries, according to officials.

The dogs also attacked a woman, who was critically injured. A fire captain suffered a bite wound to the leg and a third victim was bitten in the hand. All three were taken to University Hospital for treatment.

“Horrific scene, horrific for the people who experienced it and horrific for our firefighters that were part of this,” Hood said.

The two dogs involved in the attack and another dog from the same home were unrestrained at the time and have been taken into the custody of San Antonio Animal Care Services.

The two Staffordshire terriers, a male and female, were involved in another attack two years ago when they were also impounded with animal services, ACS Director Shannon Sims told KSAT.

Sims said the shelter has received numerous calls from concerned neighbors over the last two years claiming the dogs were neglected and seemed to be strays.

The dogs have been placed in quarantine until further notice, he said.

It’s unclear if the dogs’ owners will face criminal charges in the attack at this time.