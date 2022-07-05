8-year-old Macie Hill dies after Fourth of July parade accident in Utah

An 8-year-old cheerleader participating in a Fourth of July parade in Utah died after a float she was riding on was struck by a Hummer that was part of the procession.

Macie Hill, of Layton, died of injuries suffered during the tragic accident at the parade in Kaysville, located about 20 miles north of Salt Lake City, a neighbor said on a fundraising site.

“Macie was full of life and showed joy and love to everyone,” Jennie Dopp wrote.

“Macie’s dad said she loved her Patriot Cheer team. She loved cheering and Macie passed away doing what she loved, being with her team.”

It was still unclear Tuesday what exactly caused the deadly accident, which canceled the remainder of the parade.

The yellow Hummer involved in the crash was affiliated with the Patriot Cheer team, according to KSTU-TV. Macie was part of the Patriot Cheer All Stars cheerleading team in West Kaysville.

Some of the dancers had been riding on a flat-bed trailer pulled by the vehicle while others followed behind or danced alongside it, The Elko Daily Free Press reported.

Macie leaves behind her parents and three older brothers, according to the fundraising site, which had raised nearly $100,000 for the family Tuesday evening.

“I think the family finds a little bit of peace in that she was doing what she loved, and she was just all smiles and all excitement all the way,” Ryan Dopp, a family spokesperson, told KUTV.