8-year-old Houston boy shot, killed by 10-year-old brother

An 8-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed by his older brother in their Houston apartment Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Police responded around 3 p.m. to a residence at the city’s Bear Creek Crossing Apartments, where the 8-year-old victim was allegedly struck by a bullet while his 10-year-old brother was handling a shotgun, KPRC reported.

A 13-year-old sibling was also home at the time, but was unharmed and able to call 911.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed the tragedy on Twitter, writing that the 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“These situations are preventable. Children should never have access to weapons. Anything could happen,” Gonzalez later told reporters.

“We’ve talked in the past about the importance of safe storage, securing weapons, responsible gun ownership. This appears to be a tragic situation of what could happen when that doesn’t occur. Our condolences out to the family. They’re extremely devastated by what has occurred here this afternoon.”

Although the investigation is ongoing, deputies believe the siblings were home alone at the time of the shooting. The children were not enrolled in school because the family recently moved to Houston.

“As a parent, no one should ever have to go through that,” neighbor Kendra Davis said to KPRC. “It’s horrible that this is happening on a daily basis. Something needs to be done. It’s out of control.”

The incident comes after a South Carolina toddler accidentally shot and killed his mother in September after grabbing an unsecured gun.

A few weeks earlier, a Florida woman was arrested when the 3-year-old she was watching grabbed a firearm and mistakenly shot a 5-month-old baby.

“While we’re incredibly thankful this infant was not fatally injured, this should serve as a reminder to every parent or guardian to immediately go and check that their guns are properly secured,” Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor stated at the time.