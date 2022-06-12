8-year-old exits bus after summer school and is struck in hit-and-run, MO officials say

An 8-year-old student was exiting a bus after summer school when he was struck by a driver illegally passing the vehicle, according to Missouri officials.

The school bus driver had the stop sign deployed and the lights on, signaling a student was crossing the road at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday, June 9, according to St. Clair R-13 School District.

As the boy was crossing, the driver of a dark-colored SUV hit him, school officials said. The driver also hit the back corner of the bus and its deployed stop sign.

“Thankfully, the student only sustained injuries that are being described as scrapes and bruises,” Superintendent Kyle Kruse said on Facebook. “As a precaution, he is being taken by private car to the hospital for observation.”

The driver fled from the scene, according to the St. Clair Police Department.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting in the hit-and-run investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the St. Clair Police Department at 636-629-1313 or Missouri State Highway Patrol at 636-300-2800. If it is after hours, you can call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2560.

St. Clair is about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis.

