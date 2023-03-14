8-year-old boy accused of cutting another child’s throat

An 8-year-old boy has been arrested in Florida for allegedly slashing the throat of a foster child and threatening to “kill everyone,” authorities said.

The violent incident began at a home in Lake County on Saturday, when an 8-year-old boy choked another child, who is a foster child at the residence, according to court records cited by the station WESH.

When the victim complained that he could not breathe, the 8-year-old let him go, authorities said. But when the victim approached him again later, he allegedly grabbed a knife and cut the child’s throat.

The victim’s friend was able to wrest the knife out of the attacker’s hand and hide it.

As the 8-year-old went looking for the weapon, he was quoted as threatening to “kill everyone,” according to the affidavit.

Unable to locate the knife, the grade schooler allegedly grabbed a stick and tried to strike the victim with it, but other children witnessing the assault stopped him.





Lake County sheriff’s deputies in Florida said an 8-year-old boy kicked them when they arrived to arrest him for allegedly slashing another child’s throat. Lake County Sheriff’s Office

When Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they said the 8-year-old fought and kicked them, before they got him under control and transported him to the Lake County Detention Center.

The foster child who had his throat slashed did not appear to be seriously hurt and was alert and responsive while being interviewed by cops.

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery by strangulation, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting a law enforcement officer.

The 8-year-old boy has not been named because he is a juvenile. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.